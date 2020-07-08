Man wanted by Randall County officials for assault and violence-related charges

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man who is wanted for assault and violence-related charges.
Aaron Michael MacDevitt is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for assault of a family/household member by choking and continuous violence against the family.
He is 27-years-old, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.