Man wanted by Randall County officials for assault and violence-related charges
Aaron MacDevitt, wanted by Randall County officials for assault and violence related charges (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 8, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 9:59 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man who is wanted for assault and violence-related charges.

Aaron Michael MacDevitt is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for assault of a family/household member by choking and continuous violence against the family.

He is 27-years-old, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

Aaron Michael MacDevitt is wanted on two counts: 1) Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation...

