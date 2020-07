After lingering storms from last night push out of our area, we’re looking at a significant dry out throughout the rest of this week with high temperatures. We’ll see a high today of about 100 degrees with some parts of the area seeing temps as high as 106. Winds could help bring some relief in terms of how hot it feels outside with southerly winds at about 15-20 mph. We’ll look at temperatures to warm up even more as we finish the week.