Clovis police searching for suspect after shots fired at detective during car chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are searching for a suspect after the person shot at a detective during a car chase last night.
Around 11:36 p.m., a detective with the Clovis Police Department was in the area of 10th and Ash when a dark blue Dodge Stratus passed him at a high rate of speed.
The car did not have a license plate or any type of registration displayed.
The detective tried to conduct a traffic stop near 8th and Sycamore where the car pulled over.
As the detective got out of his car, police say the suspect put the car in reverse, almost hitting the detective’s car.
Police say the suspect then drove away at a high rate of speed, and a chase ensued to the area of the McDonalds near Mabry and Schepps.
The detective says the driver stuck his arm out the window and fired several shots in the detective’s direction with a handgun.
The detective says he saw sparks or flashes coming from the front driver side of the vehicle until the pursuit was canceled near 21st and Echols.
At this time, there is no further information about the car or the person driving the car.
The Clovis Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver and where the car may be.
If you have any information, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
