City of Hereford reports 19 new cases, 42 more recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 3:15 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford’s COVID-19 report for July 8 shows 19 new cases and 42 more recoveries.

This makes a total of 374 cases in Deaf Smith County.

98 cases are active, 259 people have recovered and 17 have died.

Today’s update includes 42 recoveries and 28 new cases since Monday and we received notice of one additional fatality from COVID-19.

There are 6,224 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 7
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 99
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 101
  • Deaf Smith County: 355
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 125
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 31
  • Hartley County: 47
  • Hemphill County: 15
  • Hutchinson County: 70
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 897
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 215
  • Potter County: 3,025
  • Randall County: 1,001
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 38
  • Wheeler County: 20

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,305 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 46
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 5
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Dallam County: 67
  • Deaf Smith County: 259
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 108
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 23
  • Hansford County: 20
  • Hemphill County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 46
  • Lipscomb County: 8
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 856
  • Ochiltree County: 50
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 138
  • Potter County: 2,757
  • Randall County: 801
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 21
  • Wheeler County: 16

There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,030 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 997

There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 982

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 291 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 201
  • Quay County: 8
  • Roosevelt County: 74
  • Union County: 8

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

