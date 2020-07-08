Canyon ISD Athletics announces mask requirement during summer workouts

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Masks and face coverings are required for Canyon ISD athletes during summer workouts.
In an address by Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker, he says to come to workouts next Monday, athletes will have to wear a mask or face covering.
While actively working out, athletes will be able to remove their mask, but they must wear it while in a close group.
Coaches will also be required to wear a mask.
Canyon ISD will not be providing masks or face coverings, so the school district asks parents to be prepared in providing these for your athletes.
The athletic department is also accepting donations to ensure all players have a mask.
