Canyon community comes together to pay it forward

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re a Canyon resident, you may have seen bulletin boards with receipts pinned to them at various businesses. This is part of a recently started pay it forward initiative.
The idea started with a sergeant from Randall County Sheriff’s Office and was quickly picked up by the Canyon Lions Club.
When visiting one of the participating businesses, you can join in the initiative by looking for a post-it that is specific to you, which can be anything from ‘single mom’ to ‘wearing purple’ or choose to pay it forward.
With the pay it forward initiative only just beginning, an employee at Canyon Cake Company says this type of action already left one health care worker in tears.
“I was like ‘someone in the community had paid it forward to the health care area, and they wanted to thank you for everything you did.' She started crying. She was like ‘it just means so much to me that everyone in the community has done this.' This is an amazing project,” said Skyla Ramsay, employee at Canyon Cake Company.
That health care worker was buying cookies for her nurses when her daughter saw the board and noticed a ten dollar gift receipt, dedicated to a health care worker.
“The moment she started crying, my heart just kind of melted. It really does mean a lot to a lot of people,” said Ramsay.
Wooden boards have been placed at six different businesses in Canyon.
Now it is just up to the community to keep the initiative going.
“You can go into any of the participating businesses, and if you feel it on your heart that you want to pay it forward to someone, you can have the opportunity to do that as well, to pay it forward to anyone of your choosing,” said Mandy Williams, Canyon Cake Company employee and Canyon Lions Club member.
Sergeant Cody Jones is the one behind the idea after he saw similar boards when visiting his daughter out of state.
When asked if he was surprised with the outcome and participation so quickly seen, he said no.
“No. I’m really not. Canyon is a great community. They are always looking for a way to serve. They are always looking for a way to give. I’m not surprised at all,” said Jones.
Other Canyon businesses wanting to take part in the pay it forward initiative can contact Mandy at the Canyon Cake Company.
