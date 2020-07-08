Amarillo Sod Dogs look to bring hot bats from game one into Wednesday night matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After clobbering two home runs and knocking in six RBIs in game one of the series against the Texarkana Twins on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN, Amarillo Sod Dog Enrique Porchas says the key to keeping the momentum going is simple.
“Put the barrel to the ball,” Porchas said.
The Amarillo Sod Dogs are riding a two-game win streak after taking down the Twins 21-3 last night, and will look to do much of the same tonight in an attempt to clinch the series win.
“I just wanna keep the same mentality, have fun, you know hopefully put up another good amount of runs today.” Porchas said. “I think we’re already a pretty confident team, but [scoring 21 runs] just helps boost that confidence, like I said, we’re just trying to have fun out there, put the barrel to the ball.”
The Sod Dogs offense was as perfect as any manager could hope, but pitching wasn’t as lights out as the score showed. Despite keeping the Twins locked down to just three runs, they still gave up double-digit hits, something they will need to keep an eye on during tonight’s game.
Catch all the highlights from tonight’s game during Sports on the News at 10 with Evan Abramson, as Claudia Faust will bring analysis live from HODGETOWN shortly after.
