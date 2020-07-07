United Steelworkers offer to return to work at ASARCO

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Steelworkers, the labor union representing ASARCO workers, says they are ending the labor dispute and strike.
Workers have been striking for nine months against what they say are unfair labor practices on ASARCO’s end.
The union says they have made an offer to return to work but have not heard back from the company.
Some fear the pandemic could play a factor in when workers return an dhow many since production is said to be down.
