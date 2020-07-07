TxDPS offering in-person services at driver license offices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering more opportunities for those needing to visit its driver license offices.
In the phase of reopening the offices, some in-person services are now available.
Individuals can make renewal and replacement appointments and Saturday appointments for those services.
Only renewals and replacement appointments can be made on Saturdays at selected offices on July 11 and July 25.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, about 700,000 Texans had their driver licenses expire while offices were closed.
The extension for expiration dates remains in effect during this time, meaning drivers license cards that expire on or after March 13, 2020 are covered by the State of Disaster Declaration.
With social distancing requirements still being regulated, individuals can only check in at the offices up to 30 minutes before the appointment.
To make an appointment, go here.
