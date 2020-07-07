2020 Texas State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Texas.
According to a statement on the State Fair of Texas website, the decision came after extensive consideration of the current landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of all fairgoers, business partners and overall community.
“This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” said Gina Norris, the board chair for the State Fair of Texas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through the gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”
In the decision-making process, the Fair gathered input from fairgoers, concessionaires, commercial exhibitors, Midway operators, auto manufacturers, business partners, staff, medical experts and government officials.
This will be the first time since World War II that the State Fair of Texas has not opened. The State Fair of Texas has previously canceled Fairs because of World War I, planning for the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition and 1937 Pan American Exposition at Fair Park, and World War II.
The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run Friday, September 25 through Sunday, October 17.
