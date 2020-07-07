Patrick Mahomes inks ‘richest deal in sports’ history', ESPN reports

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KLTV) - Whitehouse High alum and NFL star Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he is signed with the team through 2031, according to ESPN. ESPN reports the deal is the richest in sports history.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tweeted the news out Monday.
Schefter later Tweeted that it appears the deal is for $477 Million and there are incentives built in that could max the deal out at $503 Million.
With the deal Mahomes not only have the biggest contract in NFL history but would also have the biggest contract in North American sports. Mahomes passes Mike Trout LA Angels, who signed a $426.5 Million deal last year that runs through 2030.
The closest NFL player to Mahomes is Matt Ryan of the Falcons who’s deal that goes through 2024 will bring home $150 Million. That could soon change with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson looking for new deals. Neither is expected to touch Mahomes but they could leap frog over Ryan.
