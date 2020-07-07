5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 7, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 4:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico.

There are two new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County and two new cases in Roosevelt County.

There have been a total of 13,727 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to the virus is now 519.

There are 291 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 201
  • Quay County: 8
  • Roosevelt County: 74
  • Union County: 8

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

There are 6,154 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 7
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 99
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 101
  • Deaf Smith County: 355
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 121
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 31
  • Hartley County: 47
  • Hemphill County: 15
  • Hutchinson County: 70
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 897
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 215
  • Potter County: 3,008
  • Randall County: 971
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 38
  • Wheeler County: 20

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,239 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 46
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 5
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Dallam County: 67
  • Deaf Smith County: 217
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 107
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 23
  • Hansford County: 20
  • Hemphill County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 46
  • Lipscomb County: 8
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 856
  • Ochiltree County: 50
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 138
  • Potter County: 2,749
  • Randall County: 786
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 21
  • Wheeler County: 16

There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,030 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 997

There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 982

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

