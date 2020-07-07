International college students express fear over changes with fall semester

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced if college classes move fully online for the fall semester, international students will be forced to return to their home country.
This impacts many students at West Texas A&M, forcing some to make some tough decisions.
“I honestly don’t know what to do because if I go there, maybe I have the chance to [get] the coronavirus but also if I stay here I’m going to lose my visa status, so it’s complicated,” said Vanessa Hayes.
Hayes is an international student at WT studying science who went back home to Bolivia in March.
Even though WT is offering both in person classes and online classes, if international students choose to stay in their home country and take online classes, by law, their record will be terminated.
“Because the old record is tied to the previous visa, even if it shows that it is valid on the surface, they are going to have to go back to the U.S. consulate, sometime in fall to get a new visa to enter under the new record,” said Kristine Combs, director of International Student Services at WT.
Meaning the visa they once had, is no longer usable.
“I mean, just thinking about it makes me a little sad because if I lose my visa status, I have to get another one again,” said Hayes.
However, even if Vanessa decides to brave the virus and head back to Canyon for in-person classes, there’s a chance she still might not be able to get back into the country due to flight restrictions.
“Right now in my county, the borders are still closed, so I don’t know if I can fly back to Texas,” said Hayes.
Since not all colleges are offering in person classes, WT has extended its application date, giving international students who don’t want to move back home, a chance to transfer.
“Students who are in the U.S. who are attending schools that are totally online, they have been told that they have to transfer to a school that is face-to-face if they want to remain in the U.S,” said Combs.
Many students such as Hayes and academic professors like Combs are hoping the Department of Homeland Security makes changes to these recently announced exceptions to help ease the burden.
