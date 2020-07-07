Houston researchers looking for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers

HOUSTON, Texas (KFDA) - Houston researchers are looking for volunteers for its COVID-19 vaccine trials.
This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the experimental vaccines for phase two and three trials, according to the Houston Fights COVID website.
The clinical trials will help researchers understand medical conditions or evaluate new ways, diagnosing or preventing of the virus.
The COVID-19 vaccine trials are sponsored by the Texas Center for Drug Development and DM Clinical Research, which are the largest non-institutional clinical research networks that have been serving Greater Houston for more than a decade.
Volunteers will be compensated for time and travel costs and will also need to fill out a questionnaire in order for researchers to decide which trial they are eligible for.
Vaccine trials are set to take place in a couple of weeks.
To learn more about the clinical trials, go here.
