Today will be our last morning of average temperatures around the region with daytime highs in the low 90s and calmer winds around 10-15 mph out of the south with mostly sunny skies around the region. We’re still tracking the possibility of some afternoon and evening showers in the northwest portions of the area, mainly northeastern New Mexico. After today we crank up the heat, as we’ll see at least 5 straight days where most of the area will see highs of at least 100 degrees.