Amarillo Sod Dogs smack Texarkana Twins to claim game one of series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Before Tuesday night’s matchup against the Texarkana Twins, Amarillo Sod Dogs position player Eduardo Acosta, the newly named TCL North Player of the Week, told NewsChannel 10′s Evan Abramson that the key for this team’s success would be solid team chemistry.
A total team effort is what they got at HODGETOWN as the Sod Dogs belted out 17 hits to produce 21 runs in their Tuesday night rout of the Twins, thus claiming game one of the series.
Enrique Porchas powered the offense with three hits and six RBIs, as Matthew Garcia and Kurtis Byrne followed behind with three RBIs a piece.
The Sod Dogs saw four different pitchers on the mound who together, limited the Twins to just three runs on the night, keeping Texarkana to 13 hits. The pitching crew struck out 11 batters and walked just two.
Amarillo will host Texarkana Wednesday night for the second game of the three game series before the Sod Dogs host the Frisco RoughRiders this coming weekend.
