Amarillo Sod Dog named TCL North Player of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) announced Tuesday afternoon that Amarillo Sod Dogs Eduardo Acosta has been named the TCL North Position Player of the Week.
Through the first week of the season, Acosta has racked in a league-leading nine RBIs, powering the Sod Dogs to a 4-2 start to the 2020 season.
Acosta is a sophomore from Lubbock Christian and has managed to record back-to-back three-RBI games in Texarkana. His hot start at the plate allowed him to finish second in the league for hits with 12 while riding a six game hit streak to the start the season. He is currently batting .429 and has also recorded a home run and four stolen bases.
The Amarillo Sod Dogs will begin a three game series tonight at HODGETOWN against the Texarkana Twins and the NewsChannel 10 Sports team will be bringing live coverage of each of the games throughout the rest of the week.
Make sure to tune into the News at 10 to hear what has been the key to Acosta’s fast start when NewsChannel 10 Sports Anchor Evan Abramson goes one-on-one with Acosta before Tuesday night’s game.
