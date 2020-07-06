Wheeler County Emergency Management reports additional COVID-19 case

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County Emergency Management is reporting an additional COVID-19 case in the county.
This brings the total to 20 cases in the county.
Four cases are active, and 16 people have recovered.
Four people are in isolation at home.
There are 12 pending tests.
There are 6,009 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 99
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 91
- Deaf Smith County: 355
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 121
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 36
- Hemphill County: 15
- Hutchinson County: 70
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 215
- Potter County: 2,937
- Randall County: 918
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 38
- Wheeler County: 20
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,899 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 44
- Deaf Smith County: 204
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 107
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 46
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 855
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 136
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 758
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 102 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,026 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been 1,014 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 981
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 278 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 193
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 71
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
