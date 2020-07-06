The state reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 9 more cases, 3 more recoveries in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths, nine new cases and three additional recoveries across the Texas Panhandle.
The state is reporting a death in Hockley County and another death in Deaf Smith County.
There are nine new cases in Deaf Smith County as well.
The state is also reporting one more recovery in Moore County and two more recoveries in Parmer County.
There are 6,091 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 99
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 100
- Deaf Smith County: 355
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 121
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 44
- Hemphill County: 15
- Hutchinson County: 70
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 215
- Potter County: 2,978
- Randall County: 942
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 38
- Wheeler County: 20
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,206 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 65
- Deaf Smith County: 217
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 107
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 21
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 46
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 856
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 138
- Potter County: 2,739
- Randall County: 767
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Hockley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,026 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been 1,014 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 981
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 278 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 193
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 71
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
