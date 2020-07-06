Tascosa basketball star commits to Kansas junior college

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the past few years, former Tascosa Rebel Jada Miller can easily be put down as one of the top girl’s basketball players in the Panhandle.
Now, this star has committed to continue her athletic and academic career at the next level with Hutchinson Junior College in Kansas.
The Co-MVP of District 2-6A averaged 20.6 PPG, averaging 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.2 steals per game over the course of her senior season. But even MVP’s still need a strong team to succeed, and the team chemistry at her new school is a big part of why she chose to head over state lines.
“The chemistry me and the coaches had when they first started recruiting me, they just showed loyalty throughout the whole recruitment,” Miller said. “[It’s} all I wanted with the coaching, me and the team were interacting, just really like a family, like a real team.”
Miller attributes her success throughout her years at Tascosa to her family and friends, but also to Head Coach Betsy Baughman.
“Coach Baughman always told me not to give up and just to continue to push and there are good and bad times. Just to continue to push. She just pushed me everyday to become the best player I could be,” Miller said.
