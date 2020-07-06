Reward for information on Fourth of July assault of Amarillo police officer increases to $3,300

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reward for information on the assault of an Amarillo police officer on the Fourth of July has increased to $3,300.
On 10:12 p.m. on July 4, officers were called to Hamlet Park for shots fired. When the first officer arrived, police say a mortar shell was shot through his open driver side window.
The firework exploded causing injuries to the officer and damaging the interior of the car.
When other officers responded, they could not find the suspect due to the crowd shooting fireworks at the officers.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers at the park say they witnessed people filming this incident with their phones.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers and other anonymous donors have increased the reward to $3,300.
If you have any information on this crime or know the suspects, call Amarillo Crime stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.