Police: Girl missing from Canyon Lake could be in Amarillo area
Allison Hernandez, missing from Canyon lake, Texas (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 6, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 10:54 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A girl missing from Canyon Lake, Texas could be in the Amarillo area.

The Amarillo Police Department says the Comal County Sheriff and family of 17-year-old Allison Hernandez are asking for help finding her.

She has been considered missing from Canyon Lake since June 1.

The parents have received information that she could be in the Amarillo area.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she may be, call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 620-3400.

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

