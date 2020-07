After enjoying rain filled Independence Day weekend, we will begin drying out and warming up as we kick off the work week. We’ll see chances of rain pop up mainly in the eastern portions of the area this afternoon, however they will likely be weak and short lived. Temperatures will be nice as we should see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, however, those numbers will rise into the low 100s later this week as we dry out. Winds will stay calm today at about 5-10 mph out of the east.