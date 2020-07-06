Officials say fireworks caused 2-alarm fire at Amarillo home over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says fireworks caused a two alarm fire at a house on Sunday night.
Around 11:45 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Matador Trail and Southwest 47th Avenue.
The first unit arrived to find a two-story home with fire and smoke showing from the back of the home on the second floor. Due to the amount of fire and size of the home, the District Chief called a second alarm.
Crews began extinguishing the fire while other crews entered the home to search for residents.
All residents and one dog had already exited the home.
The fire was called under control at 12:23 a.m.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded and determined that fireworks caused the fire.
No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross responded to assist the residents.
The Amarillo Fire Department is reminding residents that possessing fireworks within the city limits is prohibited.
