Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrates July babies while educating moms about safe sleep

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is celebrating July babies while educating new moms about safe sleep.
The hospital presents July babies with a July 4th onesie for each newborn.
The hospital says this is part of an initiative to educate new moms about the importance of safe sleep for babies, which means placing the babies on their backs to sleep.
According to a news release, babies who sleep on their backs are less likely to die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) than babies who sleep on their stomachs or sides.
Babies are more likely to suffocate if they sleep on a soft surface, such as an adult mattress, or under a soft covering, such as a blanket or quilt.
This happens more often when objects like toys and blankets are in the baby’s sleep area.
