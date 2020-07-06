Heat Wave approaching!

We are starting off the work week with temps staying close to the 90° mark but we do have much warmer temps headed our way. High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend which means drier weather and much hotter. Thankfully the winds don’t look to bad for the next several days and that will help keep the fire danger a little lower. Temperatures will range from 100°-110° across the area with high temps possible in the floor of the Palo Duro Canyon.