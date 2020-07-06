FIRST ALERT: Heat wave to bring dangerous temperatures this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are starting off the work week with temps staying close to the 90 degree mark, but we do have much warmer temps headed our way.
High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend, which means drier weather and much hotter.
Thankfully the winds don’t look to bad for the next several days, and that will help keep the fire danger a little lower, but caution should still be used.
Temperatures will range from 100 degrees to 110 degrees across the area with higher temperatures possible in the floor of the Palo Duro Canyon.
Be sure to be Heat Safety Aware for yourself, the elderly and those with special needs. Remember that pets and outdoor animals will also need special attention along with plenty of water.
