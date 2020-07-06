Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more recoveries

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 144 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report shows eight new cases in Hartley County and nine new cases in Dallam County.
The report also shows 21 more recoveries in Dallam County and 10 more recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 44 total cases confirmed in Hartley County. 21 cases are active, 21 people have recovered and two have died.
There are 100 total cases confirmed in Dallam County. 34 cases are active, 65 people have recovered and one has died.
There are 6,082 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 99
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 100
- Deaf Smith County: 346
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 121
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 44
- Hemphill County: 15
- Hutchinson County: 70
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 215
- Potter County: 2,978
- Randall County: 942
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 38
- Wheeler County: 20
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,203 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 65
- Deaf Smith County: 217
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 107
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 21
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 46
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 855
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 136
- Potter County: 2,739
- Randall County: 767
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,026 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been 1,014 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 981
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 278 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 193
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 71
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
