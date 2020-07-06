City of Hereford says residents required to wear masks due to high number of active COVID-19 cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford says residents are required to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s order to wear face coverings in public.
The City of Hereford says the case count has risen in the last week with 52 more cases, and there have been 32 more recoveries. Therefore, Deaf Smith County is required to follow the order due to the high active case count.
The city says it is continuing to see a rise in cases among younger adults.
Limits on gatherings of over 10 are in place as well.
There are currently 346 total cases in the county, with 113 active cases, 217 recoveries and 16 deaths.
There are 6,065 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 99
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 91
- Deaf Smith County: 346
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 121
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 36
- Hemphill County: 15
- Hutchinson County: 70
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 215
- Potter County: 2,978
- Randall County: 942
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 38
- Wheeler County: 20
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,172 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 44
- Deaf Smith County: 217
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 107
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 46
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 855
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 136
- Potter County: 2,739
- Randall County: 767
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,026 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been 1,014 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 981
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 278 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 193
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 71
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
