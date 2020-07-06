Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes agree to 10-year extension

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to multiple sources with the NFL and a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Texas Tech Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year contract extension that will keep him in red and white until the year 2031.
In his two seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won a League MVP and a Super Bowl MVP award with the Chiefs.
He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and has totaled 76 touchdowns with just 17 interceptions over his two full seasons. He has racked up an impressive 65.9 completion percentage and has totaled more than 9,000 passing yards.
Financial details of Mahomes’ mega-deal has not been released yet.
