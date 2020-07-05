COVID-19 recoveries, cases across the Texas panhandle for July 5th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has a confirmed 30 new recoveries across Moore County and Sherman County making a total of 4,899 COVID-19 recoveries in the Texas panhandle are.
There are 5,908 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 99
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 91
- Deaf Smith County: 355
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 121
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 36
- Hemphill County: 15
- Hutchinson County: 70
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 215
- Potter County: 2,937
- Randall County: 918
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 38
- Wheeler County: 19
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,899 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 44
- Deaf Smith County: 204
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 107
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 46
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 855
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 136
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 758
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 102 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,026 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been 1,014 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 981
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 278 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 193
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 71
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
