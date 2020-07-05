COVID-19 recoveries, cases across the Texas panhandle for July 5th

July 5, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 5:23 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has a confirmed 30 new recoveries across Moore County and Sherman County making a total of 4,899 COVID-19 recoveries in the Texas panhandle are.

There are 5,908 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 7
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 99
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 91
  • Deaf Smith County: 355
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 121
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 31
  • Hartley County: 36
  • Hemphill County: 15
  • Hutchinson County: 70
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 897
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 215
  • Potter County: 2,937
  • Randall County: 918
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 38
  • Wheeler County: 19

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,899 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 46
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 5
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Dallam County: 44
  • Deaf Smith County: 204
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 107
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 11
  • Hansford County: 20
  • Hemphill County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 46
  • Lipscomb County: 8
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 855
  • Ochiltree County: 50
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 136
  • Potter County: 2,488
  • Randall County: 758
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 21
  • Wheeler County: 16

There have also been 102 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,026 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been 1,014 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 981

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 278 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 193
  • Quay County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 71
  • Union County: 8

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

