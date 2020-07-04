Fourth of July Storms

It has been quite warm out there with temperatures in the 80s & 90s. We have already seen some thunderstorms across the area. Hit or miss thunderstorms will continue through the evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, large hail & damaging winds will be possible in the strongest storms. Otherwise most storms will contain heavy rain, localized flooding & dangerous lightning. As we approach tonight, expect more thunderstorms to roll off the Rockies. Storms will be slow moving but may make it to the Central Panhandle by late tonight, otherwise the Western zones have the best chance of seeing some rain.