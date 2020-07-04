After Hodgetown debut loss the Sod Dogs hope for first home win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After losing last night’s home debut at Hodgetown the Amarillo Sod Dogs look for their first home win tonight.
After earning the first home-team home run of the season, Amarillo Sod Dogs infielder Jake Anderson knows what to look for in tonight’s game.
“I took the first pitch and the timing was early,” said Anderson. “They’re an aggressive team and they like to get ahead early, they like to challenge you with fast balls.”
Anderson added that he is impressed with the atmosphere that Hodgetown presents and says it’s an experience unlike one he’s ever had before.
“It’s unreal here,” said Anderson. “The fans, the lights and the scoreboard, it’s unreal.”
Tonight the Sod Dogs will be facing the Round Rock Hairy Men in game two of the three-game home series before hitting the road again. First pitch is at 7:05 CST.
