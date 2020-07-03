WT Enterprise Center taking applications for Growth Academy program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applications are now open through July 15 for the WT Enterprise Center’s new Growth Academy program.
The WT Enterprise Center is searching for serious entrepreneurs who are focused on the development and growth of their business.
They will be offering an 18-month cohort-based program led by certified coaches and community members.
The program is focused on real-time assessments of businesses, growth benchmarks, entrepreneur trainings, mentor engagement and cohort roundtables.
Each entreprenuer’s training will be tailored specifically to them and their needs.
Upon completion of the program, entrepreneurs will earn a certificate, graduate at the Enterprise Center’s annual awards ceremony and become part of an elite alumni group.
To apply for the program, you can visit their website here.
