Texas DSHS confirms new COVID-19 recoveries, new cases across Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 39 new COVID-19 recoveries and 34 new cases across the Panhandle today.
There are two new recoveries in Castro County, two new recoveries in Deaf Smith County, 19 new recoveries in Moore County and 16 new recoveries in Parmer County.
There are 34 new cases across Castro County, Deaf Smith County, Gray County, Moore County, Parmer County, Roberts County, Swisher County and Wheeler County.
There are 5,992 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 3
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 97
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 97
- Deaf Smith County: 337
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 119
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 40
- Hemphill County: 14
- Hutchinson County: 68
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 213
- Potter County: 2,937
- Randall County: 918
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 37
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,883 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 58
- Deaf Smith County: 198
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 17
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 824
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 123
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 758
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 102 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,021 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 990
There have been 1,007 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 976
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 268 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 186
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 68
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
