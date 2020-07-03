11 new COVID-19 recoveries, 7 new cases confirmed in Dallam, Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital has confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and 11 new recoveries across both counties today.
According to the hospital, six additional Dallam County residents and one additional Hartley County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are also six new recoveries in Dallam County and five new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 5,958 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 3
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 93
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 97
- Deaf Smith County: 324
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 117
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 40
- Hemphill County: 14
- Hutchinson County: 68
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 896
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 205
- Potter County: 2,937
- Randall County: 918
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 35
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,844 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 44
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 58
- Deaf Smith County: 196
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 17
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 45
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 805
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 107
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 758
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 102 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,017 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 986
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 258 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 182
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 62
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
