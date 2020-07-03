11 new COVID-19 recoveries, 7 new cases confirmed in Dallam, Hartley counties

By Madison Carson | July 3, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 2:36 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital has confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and 11 new recoveries across both counties today.

According to the hospital, six additional Dallam County residents and one additional Hartley County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also six new recoveries in Dallam County and five new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 5,958 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 3
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 93
  • Childress County: 8
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 97
  • Deaf Smith County: 324
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 117
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 31
  • Hartley County: 40
  • Hemphill County: 14
  • Hutchinson County: 68
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 896
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 205
  • Potter County: 2,937
  • Randall County: 918
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 35
  • Wheeler County: 16

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,844 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 44
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 5
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Dallam County: 58
  • Deaf Smith County: 196
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 108
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hartley County: 17
  • Hansford County: 20
  • Hemphill County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 45
  • Lipscomb County: 8
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 805
  • Ochiltree County: 50
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 107
  • Potter County: 2,488
  • Randall County: 758
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 21
  • Wheeler County: 16

There have also been 102 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,017 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 30
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 986

There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 30
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 964

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 258 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 182
  • Quay County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 62
  • Union County: 8

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

