Legal Aid of Northwest Texas offering free virtual legal clinic to Amarillo veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of Northwest Texas will be holding a free virtual civil legal clinic for veterans in Amarillo next week.
On Wednesday, July 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., veterans can speak to an attorney by phone or through Zoom regarding legal issues.
Space for the event is limited, so they ask that you call (806) 373-6808 no later than 2:00 p.m. on July 7 leaving your name, phone number, the best time for a call back and a brief description of your legal issue.
Applicants will be contacted to screen for financial eligibility and to set an appointment to speak to an attorney.
The issues Legal Aid can help with include eviction, unemployment benefits, foreclosure prevention, Medicare or Medicaid benefits, veterans benefits, expunctions or nondisclosures, bankruptcy, family law matters, and driver license restoration.
