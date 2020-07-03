Gray County will not enforce Governor’s mask requirement order

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott issued an order requiring Texas residents wear masks in public in counties with more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases, and today Gray County announced they will not be enforcing this order.
The Governor’s order does not explicitly state whether the order should be enforced in counties where more than 20 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 or counties where there are currently more than 20 active cases.
The order offers few exemptions including if “any person in a county (a) that meets the requisite criteria promulgated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) regarding minimal cases of COVID-19, and (b) whose county judge has affirmatively opted-out of this face-covering requirement by filing with TDEM the required face-covering attestation form—provided, however, that wearing a face covering is highly recommended, and every county is strongly encouraged to follow these face-covering standards.”
According to Gray County, they were not notified of exemption by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
The County says a mask order will not be enforced, due to the fact that the requirements of the Governor’s order have been met with only five active COVID-19 cases.
Gray County law enforcement will not be enforcing the mask requirement order until the county exceeds the exemption threshold.
