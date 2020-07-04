Fourth of July Weekend Forecast

Fourth of July is looking quite warm with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with another round of thunderstorms by late day. As of right now, it looks like the coverage will be a bit more widespread than the past few days. Main threats will be heavy rain, localized flooding & dangerous cloud to ground lightning. We could also see a few strong to severe storms, primary concern will be microbursts & damaging winds. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with thunderstorms around otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.