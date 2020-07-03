Face covering mandate now in effect, why one Amarillo doctor says they are effective

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This afternoon, at 12:01 p.m., the Governor’s face covering mandate went into effect.
The mandate leaves first offenders with a warning and repeat offenders a fine of up to $250, and even with signs posted at businesses stating face coverings are required, many were still not wearing one.
Some are skeptical.
“I don’t know how much good it really does, but if it does do any good, that’s what I want to do,” said Paula Pritchard, an Amarillo resident.
Some are totally on board.
“I’m behind the governor all the way,” said Walter Mazura, an Amarillo resident.
Some are urging others to just wear the mask.
“I’ve been in retail a long time, and we want to protect others. We would appreciate if everybody would protect themselves as well,” said Andrea Laird, an Amarillo resident.
Dr. Steven Berk with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says cloth masks are effective.
“The best thing that a cloth mask does is prevent you, if you are infectious, from passing it on to people that are close to you, partially within six feet, but also if someone coughs or sneezes, through the air to you. Your cloth mask will also help protect to some extent,” said Steven L. Berk, M.D., executive vice president and dean of TTUHSC School of Medicine.
He says that it is a small price to pay for the greater good.
“So all the things that we talk about, wearing a mask, being six feet apart and not going to the things people want to go to, that’s just temporary. That’s not for their whole life. That’s a sacrifice they make briefly to stay healthy,” said Dr. Berk.
Dr. Berk says this virus can impact anyone.
“The great majority of new cases are young people, but the great majority of newly hospitalized people are old people,” said Dr. Berk.
“We only have two choices, that’s either six feet above ground or six feet below, and I prefer to be above,” said Mazura.
The Amarillo Police Department says officers will follow the Governor’s order as required.
However, officers will not be responding to calls for the sole purpose of checking for mask compliance.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.