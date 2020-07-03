Details of Thursday night’s fatal crash on Boys Ranch road released

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS has released the details of Thursday night’s fatal crash on Boys Ranch road.
Officials responded to the scene of the crash at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ranch to Market 1061 and FM 2381.
31-year-old Evan Doss of Austin was traveling on FM 2381 in a 2001 Ford F-350 pickup truck towing a 1983 Avion travel trailer.
According to DPS, Doss disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and turned left onto RM 1061 in the path of 23-year-old Benjamin Martinez of Borger traveling southeast on RM 1061 in a 2009 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck.
Doss was pronounced dead on scene and Martinez was life-flighted to Northwest Texas Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
