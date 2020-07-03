Authorities asking for help locating 2 teen girls missing from Boys Ranch since June 24

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch and Oldham County authorities are searching for two teen girls who went missing from Boys Ranch June 24.
Officials say the girls left their campus homes shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 24.
Campus staff notified the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, and they and Boys Ranch staff began searching the campus and the immediate vicinity for the girls.
16-year-old Sara Valdez is Hispanic, around five feet and two inches tall with a thin build, long light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a light blue T-shirt and a dark hoodie.
17-year-old Veronica Smith is around five feet and four inches tall with fair skin, long reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings and a dark hoodie.
If you see these girls or know where they may be, you should immediately call 911, the Oldham County dispatch line at (806) 267-2162 or Boys Ranch at (800) 687-3722.
