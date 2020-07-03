APD needs help locating missing 12-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department needs help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Cambrey Fore is a white female, five feet and two inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on July 2 at home around 11:00 p.m. Police say she left the house through a broken bedroom window.
Fore was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, pink and blue shorts with a paisley print, and carrying a black Nike brand backpack.
If you see her or know where she may be, you should contact the APD dispatch at 806-378-3038.
