Amarillo Sod Dogs make HODGETOWN debut

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After starting the 2020 TCL season 3-0 on the road, the Amarillo Sod Dogs, managed by Jimmy Johnson, made their HODGETOWN debut Friday night against the Round Rock Hairy Men.
Before the game, NewsChannel 10 Sports Anchor Claudia Faust checked in with Johnson to see how the team felt coming into this weekend’s series.
“We really are,” Johnson said about if they were happy to be home. “Because it’s such a beautiful facility, we did some pre-workouts stuff and they were pretty lively and we had a long bus trip [back home]. Got back this morning at 7:30, you know just getting them ready for pro-ball so they’re ready to go. They’re all happy. After playing at Texarcana and then coming here, they’re really happy.”
Well, the players might have been happy before the game, but an 8-5 loss to end their early perfect season probably brought a little sorrow to the Sod Dogs. The game was tied at 5 heading into the eighth inning, but a bases clearing triple put the Hairy Men up by three, managing to keep the Sod Dogs at bay for the rest of the game.
