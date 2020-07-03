Amarillo firework sales increase although many July 4 celebrations cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firework sales have broken records across the country, and Amarillo’s are not falling behind.
“Our sales have been relatively better this year than they have up to this point,” said Keith Burd, local fireworks vendor.
With so many community firework displays being cancelled, people are making up that loss on their own.
An increase in sales also mean an increase in people lighting those fireworks. The U.S. Fire Administration reports 8,000 to 9,000 Americans are involved in a firework accident that leads to an emergency room visit every year.
Hospitals this year look different, which is why local authorities are gearing up for the holiday weekend.
“We’ve shifted our patrol officers around, so that we have much more coverage during the hours where people will be firing those fireworks,” said Hank Blanchard, sergeant at Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
A burn ban is still in effect for several Panhandle counties, and authorities are prepared to see fires start from use of unauthorized grills as well this weekend.
Local leaders chimed in this week to ask residents to limit their gatherings to 10 or less people and to continue wearing face coverings.
Although this holiday will look different, people are still finding ways to celebrate.
“We are going to celebrate Fourth of July, in the midst of all this stuff going on. They have a chance to come out and still celebrate in some level,” said Burd.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.