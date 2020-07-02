Woman arrested in Louisiana for 2010 Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman has been arrested for a homicide that happened in Amarillo in July of 2010.
On Friday, June 26, detectives with the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit obtained a murder warrant for 54-year-old Bobbie Jo Fruge for the death of Thomas Ray Vaughan.
Amarillo police officers found Vaughan’s body on July 29, 2010 at the Ft. Williams Military Surplus and Supplies Depot.
Police say it appeared that he had been hit with an object several times in his upper body. Vaughan was identified as the victim the next day.
On July 2, law enforcement arrested Fruge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
