UIL recommends holding off on activities until after July 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The University Interscholastic League is recommending schools halt summer activities until after July 12.
That recommendation is because of the potential for an increase in social interactions and spread of COVID-19 throughout the July Fourth holiday weekend.
The recommendations are specifically geared toward summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instructions. The time period to stop the activities is from Friday to July 12.
“For schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward,” the UIL wrote in an official statement on Wednesday.
“UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines,” the statement went on to say.
