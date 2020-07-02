UIL recommends holding off on activities until after July 12

UIL recommends holding off on activities until after July 12
. (Source: .)
By Michael Cantu | July 2, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 2:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The University Interscholastic League is recommending schools halt summer activities until after July 12.

That recommendation is because of the potential for an increase in social interactions and spread of COVID-19 throughout the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The recommendations are specifically geared toward summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instructions. The time period to stop the activities is from Friday to July 12.

“For schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward,” the UIL wrote in an official statement on Wednesday.

The recommendation came the same day as the State of Texas recorded its highest number of new daily COVID cases at 8,076 and hospitalizations at 6,904.

“UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines,” the statement went on to say.

⬇️

Posted by University Interscholastic League on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.