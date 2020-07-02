Texas Education Agency releases remote learning guidelines, one school says remote learning is possible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott made it clear that in-person classes would return in the fall.
Schools are now waiting for set guidelines on returning, but so far, all the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has provided are guidelines for remote learning.
The guidelines released by the TEA for remote learning includes two forms of learning.
One that requires all students to learn at the same time virtually and one that tracks students learning individually through minutes.
While the thought of remote learning frightens some, one kindergarten through twelfth grade school has been doing distance learning for the last 27 years and says it is possible.
“It started as more of a correspondent course, and now it is moved fully online,” said Justin Louder, associate vice provost, e-learning at Texas Tech University, interim superintendent.
Texas Tech University K-12 offers online schooling for anyone in the world.
Remote learning is not a new concept to them, as they’ve been doing it since 1993.
“The state of Texas language is that K through third is not typically offered online. Texas Tech K-12, is one of the only programs in the state that is approved to offer distance K through third classes. Of course, at those grades, the students, you want to limit their screen time, because they are young. So most of our K through third classes are very much parent involved,” said Louder.
This meaning, for younger grade levels, most work is printed out by parents, given to the child to complete and then submitted online by the parent.
Louder says, when it comes to distance learning, parents of students in kindergarten through third grade are heavily involved.
“We want to limit the screen time for those younger students and give them activities that keep them engaged, have them work with their parents, but really limit the amount of time they have to sit in front of a computer,” said Louder.
TTU K-12 has even found ways to create connections between students and faculty with things like student council and national honors society.
“You need that bond. We are social beings. We need that social interaction, so in all of our classes, there are certain check points within the course that requires the student and the instructor and the teacher to interact,” said Louder.
Texas schools are funded based on attendance.
The TEA released these remote learning guidelines to better help with how schools will receive funding based on the upcoming school year.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.