One person dead, one life-flighted after two vehicle crash on Boys Ranch road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead and one seriously injured after a two vehicle crash on Boys Ranch road.
Officials are currently on the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of FM 1061 and Farm Road 2381.
Texas DPS says one pickup truck pulling a trailer disregarded the stop sign and pulled out in front of another pickup on FM 1061.
Boys Ranch road is closed in both directions at this time.
The details of this crash are limited at this time, but we will update the story as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.