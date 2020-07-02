New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dallam, Hartley counties

By Madison Carson | July 2, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 4:31 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed five new positive COVID-19 cases in Dallam County and one new case in Hartley County today.

As of July 2, 91 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with one death and 52 recoveries.

39 Hartley County residents have tested positive with two deaths and 12 recoveries.

There are 5,867 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 2
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 75
  • Childress County: 8
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 91
  • Deaf Smith County: 294
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 117
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 28
  • Hartley County: 39
  • Hemphill County: 14
  • Hutchinson County: 62
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Moore County: 889
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 191
  • Potter County: 2,937
  • Randall County: 918
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 35
  • Wheeler County: 16

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,794 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 39
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 5
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Dallam County: 52
  • Deaf Smith County: 188
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 108
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hansford County: 18
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 43
  • Lipscomb County: 6
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 798
  • Ochiltree County: 50
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 107
  • Potter County: 2,488
  • Randall County: 758
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 20
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 16
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,017 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 30
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 986

There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 30
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 964

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 238 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 165
  • Quay County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 59
  • Union County: 8

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

